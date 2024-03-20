23 exciting events and things to look forward to in Northampton in 2024

Northampton and the wider county has so much to offer in 2024 in terms of events and activities.
From food and drink festivals, to the expected completion of the Market Square, and big name artists and comedians coming to the town, there is plenty going on in 2024.
Below are just 23 of the huge array of excellent things to look forward to in Northampton in 2024.
1. Things to do in Northampton 2024
There is plenty going on in Northampton next year! Photo: Pixabay
2. Island Festival
The inaugural Island Festival will take place at Roadmender on Saturday March 30 from 1.30pm to 11pm. Organisers say the new festival was set up to support upcoming bands and give them the chance to perform alongside larger bands. Milton Keynes band Heart Of A Coward will headline the festival. Search Island Festival Official to find tickets. Photo: Promoter handout
3. Crick Boat Show
The 2024 Crick Boat Show is scheduled to take place between May 25 and 27, with an exclusive ‘Trade and Preview Day’ on Friday, May 24.The canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with more than 200 exhibitors, promises a day out with more than 30 new boats to view and is expected to attract more than 26,000 visitors. Photo: LG
4. Northampton County Beer Festival
The popular beer festival will return to Becket's Park on May 30, 31 and June 1, 2024. There will be craft and bottled beer, ales, ciders, prosecco, a spirit bar, wine and a live music. Tickets are available now via Skiddle and cost between £4 and £5.50, plus a booking fee. Photo: Facebook/Northampton County Beer Festival