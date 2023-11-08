2024 Silverstone Festival tickets going on sale

Tickets for the 2024 Silverstone Festival will go on general sale on Wednesday 15 November with best prices offered to those booking over the opening weekend. The event will once again be staged over the end-of-summer bank holiday weekend – which next year is 23-25 August – and will offer fantastic fun-fuelled entertainment for all the family. Staged at the home of British motorsport, the Festival will again feature an unrivalled bill of crowd-pleasing historic motor racing on the world famous Grand Prix circuit as well as huge displays of much-loved classic cars. As part of the weekend line-up, Formula One history will also be celebrated on- and off-track. Maximising the bank holiday date, visitors of all ages will also be treated to displays, activities and interactive enertainments over all three days. And, providing great value for money, most of these are included in the price of admission. Off-track highlights returning in 2024 include the event’s Foodie Fest with chef demos, high energy stunt shows in the Shift & Drift Zone, a host of funfair rides and live music on all three evenings. Renewed partnerships with Adrian Flux and Iconic Auctioneers reinforce the enduring appeal of the event. In their capacity as the Festival’s official vehicle insurance partner, Adrian Flux continue to support the event’s car club community and will also be putting their name to The Adrian Flux RetroRun – the chance for classic car owners to bring their classic for a 3-day experience with a difference! And classic, competition and road cars will come under the hammer with Iconic Auctioneers’ most hotly anticipated sale of the year. All those buying tickets before midnight on Sunday 19 November will not only be offered the very best prices but will also be automatically entered into the Golden Ticket Prize Draw to win some highly desirable prizes. These include a Silverstone Drive McLaren Experience in a McLaren 620R; pairs of Sunday hospitality tickets courtesy of Adrian Flux and MATCH; a Diddly Squat Farm Shop goodie bag, two Ultimate Perfectum kits courtesy of My Motor World plus subscriptions to Autocar,Classic & Sportscar and Motor Sport magazines. Those signed-up to the Silverstone Racing Club membership will benefit from a 15% discount on tickets for 48 hours when their priority window opens on Monday 13 November, too. Find out more about becoming a member here. “The switch to the August Bank Holiday weekend has proved to be a huge hit drawing record attendances,” enthused Event Director, Nick Wigley. “We will now be building on those successes with another epic event in 2024. I’m pleased to confirm the race card will include all the established favourites including the return of the iconic Pre-War Sportscars. This means that we will be reviving a century of golden motorsport highlights. We will also be announcing some special celebrations as well as next summer’s music line-up in the New Year. Stay tuned for more exciting news!” A wide range of tickets – including camping and hospitality options – will be available. Full details of all tickets as well as the Golden Ticket Prize Draw can be found here.