2023 Crick Boat Show ticket prices held! Here's how to book for May Bank Holiday event

Advance tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Crick Boat Show, saving up to 15 per cent on the entry price – held at 2022 rates. The event, which takes place at Crick Marina, near Daventry in Northamptonshire, will be held across the late May Bank Holiday Weekend 27-29 May 2023, with an exclusive Trade & Preview Day on Friday 26 May.Britain’s biggest inland waterways event, Crick Boat Show (27-29 May 2023) is organised by Waterways World in association with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Waterside and Marina, and is expected to attract over 26,000 visitors.

As well as being the canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with over 200 exhibitors, Crick Boat Show offers a fantastic day out with more than 30 new boats to view, plus used boats, free boat trips, free advice seminars on boat ownership, technical masterclasses, live music, children’s activities, a real ale marquee, and a large variety of food and drink stalls.

Peter Johns, Publisher of Waterways World and Show Director, says: “We are looking forward to welcoming people to our 2023 Crick Boat Show, to be held over the Whitsun May Bank Holiday weekend. Crick Boat Show is firmly established as the top destination for waterways enthusiasts looking to buy a new boat, upgrade or improve their existing boat, for newcomers wanting to get afloat for the first time and for those seeking a day out by the water.

Crick Boat Show is now Britain's biggest inland waterways event

“Now in its 24th year, the Show hosts the largest display of new inland boats, both narrowboats and wide beams, and for three days it becomes Britain’s largest chandlery when over 200 exhibitors bring together the complete range of equipment and materials for inland boating.

“Our ‘Trade & Preview Day’ is exclusively designed for those who want to speak with boating related exhibitors – from boat builders to equipment suppliers. Friday 26 May offers a maximum of 1,000 pre-booked visitors the opportunity to talk in-depth with these companies and to see the boats before everyone else.”

For Saturday 27, Sunday 28 and Monday 29 May, adult tickets are £18.00 on the gate, £15.30 if purchased in advance. Entry for children aged 16 and under is free on Saturday 27, Sunday 28 and Monday 29 May. Three-day adult tickets are £40.00 on the gate, £34.00 in advance.

Tickets for the Trade & Preview Day on Friday 26 May are only available in advance and are priced at £25.00 each. Preview Day visitors will have access to an exclusive online bookings system for boat viewings on Friday 26 May. The bookings system will open in early May 2023. Preview Day visitors will also receive a gift bag and a free hot drink.

All advance tickets will be sent out in May and delivery is free of charge. Advance tickets can be ordered online or by phone until 12noon on Friday 19 May 2023.

Camping pitch prices start at £45.00 for one night for a 6m x 6m pitch for a tent and car. Mooring costs start at £1.35 per foot.

For more information and to book tickets, camping pitches and moorings, visit www.crickboatshow.com or call 01283 742970, Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm.

Matthew Symonds, National Boating Manager for the Canal & River Trust, adds: “Every year Crick Boat Show, the UK’s biggest inland waterways festival, celebrates Britain’s fantastic network of canals and rivers.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Crick for a fantastic day out by the Grand Union Canal Leicester Line in the Northamptonshire countryside. Visitors to the Canal & River Trust Marquee can discover more about the recreation, health and wellbeing opportunities our waterways offer people today, and the work of the Trust to maintain the 2,000 miles of national treasures in its care.”