1st Cogenhoe Sea Scouts celebrate 60 years

On 10th February 1st Cogenhoe Sea Scout Group turned 60 years old. Each section celebrated with cake and singing happy birthday.
By natasha hensonContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 08:01 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 08:15 GMT

We are planning a big celebration with old and current members after our St Georges Day Parade on Sunday 21st April from noon til 3pm. We would love to see many ex cogenhoe sea scouts there.

We will have fun & games, a BBQ, cakes and a grand raffle. We will have a display of old photos and memorabilia. If you would like to donate a prize to our raffle or buy tickets please contact us at [email protected]

We are currently fundraising to build a new storage facility for our camping equipment and boats.

Beavers Celebrating

Beavers Celebrating

Cubs Celebrating

Cubs Celebrating

Scouts Celebrating

Scouts Celebrating

Come and Join us

Come and Join us

