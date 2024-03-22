We are planning a big celebration with old and current members after our St Georges Day Parade on Sunday 21st April from noon til 3pm. We would love to see many ex cogenhoe sea scouts there.

We will have fun & games, a BBQ, cakes and a grand raffle. We will have a display of old photos and memorabilia. If you would like to donate a prize to our raffle or buy tickets please contact us at [email protected]