19 things to look forward to in Northampton in the second half of 2025 including festivals, runs and sporting events

As the weather starts to brighten up, our minds turn to spring and summer, which is when Northampton's event calendar is the most jam-packed. And the town certainly has plenty to offer this year!

Big-named celebrities will be bringing their tour to the town in 2025, annual festivals such as Northampton Balloon Festival and the Gin and Rum Festival will return, and there will be plenty of gigs and music festivals to enjoy.

Below are just 19 of the huge array of excellent events and things to look forward to in Northampton in the second half of 2025.

Bite Street There will be a Bite Street special over the weekend of June 20 to June 22. The BBQ edition will take place at Delapre Abbey with the Smoke Pit, Broke n Bone BBQ, Yello Yard, Gaucho Stu, Holly Lou's BBQ, Leave it to Esmie, Flats Doughnuts all on the menu. Search Bite Street for tickets.

Solstice Festival The festival will return to Duston Mill on Saturday June 21 from midday until 11pm, with Jazz Colossus, Kings Gambit, The Joy Disposal Unit and Marabar Caves all confirmed in the line-up. The family day festival combines live music, street food stalls, wellbeing sessions and other activities. Tickets cost £15 for adults and £9 for children. Family tickets are available. Tickets can be found at: https://www.solsticefestival.co.uk.

Northampton's annual Eid festival The community celebrations will take place in Becket's Park on Sunday June 22. The day will see a packed programme of live, multi-cultural stage entertainment from midday. There will also be henna painting, clothing and gifts, plus a food market and children's entertainment, including a bouncy castle, face painting and crafts. The event is scheduled to end at 6pm.