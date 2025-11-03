18 pictures of families enjoying Halloween Spooktacular at Northampton historic home

Delapre Abbey hosted the event on Friday October 31, which saw a trail where visitors could uncover fascinating facts, solve riddles, and discover the secrets of spooky inhabitants.

Families dressed up to enjoy the Halloween activity, which included extravagant decorations across the site.

There were shadows, eyes in the dark, and mysterious footprints scattered across the estate and according to Delapre a curious collection of creepy creatures took over the cobwebbed corridors and hidden corners of the Abbey.

Below are photos taken at the Halloween Spooktacular at Delapre Abbey.

1 . Halloween Spooktacular Delapre Abbey hosted a spooky trail for families on Friday October 31. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

