17 pictures of families enjoying new installations and activities during half term at Delapre Abbey

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 20th Feb 2025, 13:19 BST
A historic house in Northampton reopened to the public during February half term – and families were able to enjoy new installations and a schedule of activities.

Delapre Abbey reopened for general admission on February 16, with several days of activities lined up on the theme of music.

Children could join in with karaoke and stop off in the disco room to show off their dance moves. Visitors were also asked to dress up as their favourite singer.

Delapre favourite, Preacher the Storyteller, was also on hand to share stories on Wednesday (February 19).

Take a look at the 17 pictures below of families enjoying February half term at Northampton’s Delapre Abbey.

Families enjoyed new installations and activities such as a disco room and story time.

1. February half term at Delapre Abbey

Families enjoyed new installations and activities such as a disco room and story time. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. February half term at Delapre Abbey

Families enjoyed new installations and activities such as a disco room and story time. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. February half term at Delapre Abbey

Families enjoyed new installations and activities such as a disco room and story time. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. February half term at Delapre Abbey

Families enjoyed new installations and activities such as a disco room and story time. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

