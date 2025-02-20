17 pictures of families enjoying new installations and activities during half term at Delapre Abbey

Delapre Abbey reopened for general admission on February 16, with several days of activities lined up on the theme of music.

Children could join in with karaoke and stop off in the disco room to show off their dance moves. Visitors were also asked to dress up as their favourite singer.

Delapre favourite, Preacher the Storyteller, was also on hand to share stories on Wednesday (February 19).

Take a look at the 17 pictures below of families enjoying February half term at Northampton’s Delapre Abbey.

