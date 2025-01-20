17 pictures of families enjoying free ice skating and other activities on Northampton's Market Square

By Carly Odell

Published 20th Jan 2025
Over the weekend, families were invited to Northampton’s Market Square to try out ice skating, curling and other winter activities for free.

The refurbished Market Square played host to a number of activities on Saturday (January 18) from 11am until 6pm.

Northampton Town Council partnered with West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton Town BID to organise this one-off event after the Becket’s Park Winter Wonderland date was cancelled due to bad weather in the lead-up to Christmas.

There were also New Year Party sessions in The Silent Disco Project’s tent and arts development organisation Lemonpop Workshops offered ‘Make and Take’ activities, plus budding artists could colour in a section of the ‘Winter Wonderland in Northampton’ community canvas.

Take a look at the 17 pictures below of families enjoying the free winter activities on Northampton’s Market Square.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

