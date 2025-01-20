17 pictures of families enjoying free ice skating and other activities on Northampton's Market Square

The refurbished Market Square played host to a number of activities on Saturday (January 18) from 11am until 6pm.

Northampton Town Council partnered with West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton Town BID to organise this one-off event after the Becket’s Park Winter Wonderland date was cancelled due to bad weather in the lead-up to Christmas.

There were also New Year Party sessions in The Silent Disco Project’s tent and arts development organisation Lemonpop Workshops offered ‘Make and Take’ activities, plus budding artists could colour in a section of the ‘Winter Wonderland in Northampton’ community canvas.

Take a look at the 17 pictures below of families enjoying the free winter activities on Northampton’s Market Square.

1 . Free winter activities in Northampton's Market Square Families enjoyed ice skating, curling and more on Saturday January 18, 2025. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Free winter activities in Northampton's Market Square Families enjoyed ice skating, curling and more on Saturday January 18, 2025. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Free winter activities in Northampton's Market Square Families enjoyed ice skating, curling and more on Saturday January 18, 2025. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales