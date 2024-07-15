16 colourful pictures as Northampton Pride returns for 2024

A parade started from the University of Northampton Waterside campus at 11am on Saturday (July 13), before travelling around the town centre and ending up back the university.

On the campus, there were two stages for entertainment ranging from DJ sets, drag kings, tent talks and more.

The event also saw stalls from various organisations, food and drink stalls, local businesses, roaming entertainers and more.

Below are 16 colourful photos taken at Northampton Pride on Saturday July 13, 2024.

1 . Northampton Pride 2024 The colourful event took place at the University of Northampton's Waterside campus on Saturday July 13. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

