16 colourful pictures as Northampton Pride returns for 2024

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:31 BST
Northampton Pride returned to the town over the weekend – and it looks like everyone had a great time.

A parade started from the University of Northampton Waterside campus at 11am on Saturday (July 13), before travelling around the town centre and ending up back the university.

On the campus, there were two stages for entertainment ranging from DJ sets, drag kings, tent talks and more.

The event also saw stalls from various organisations, food and drink stalls, local businesses, roaming entertainers and more.

Below are 16 colourful photos taken at Northampton Pride on Saturday July 13, 2024.

The colourful event took place at the University of Northampton's Waterside campus on Saturday July 13.

1. Northampton Pride 2024

The colourful event took place at the University of Northampton's Waterside campus on Saturday July 13. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The colourful event took place at the University of Northampton's Waterside campus on Saturday July 13.

2. Northampton Pride 2024

The colourful event took place at the University of Northampton's Waterside campus on Saturday July 13. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The colourful event took place at the University of Northampton's Waterside campus on Saturday July 13.

3. Northampton Pride 2024

The colourful event took place at the University of Northampton's Waterside campus on Saturday July 13. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The colourful event took place at the University of Northampton's Waterside campus on Saturday July 13.

4. Northampton Pride 2024

The colourful event took place at the University of Northampton's Waterside campus on Saturday July 13. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice