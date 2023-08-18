11 pubs or venues in Northampton to watch England take on Spain in Women's World Cup final

Grab a pint and breakfast, and cheer on the national team

England have made it to the Women’s World Cup final for the first time in the team’s history – and the nation is behind them, so make sure you have plans in place for where you will watch the game in Northampton.

After a dramatic, nail-biting penalty shootout against Nigeria in the quarter-final, the Lionesses beat co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semi-final on Wednesday (August 16).

The national team will now take on Spain in the final on Sunday (August 20) at 11am British Summer Time.

Here are 11 pubs or venues across Northampton where you can watch England play in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday (August 20).

1. Places in Northampton to watch England play in the Women's World Cup final The Lionessess will play Spain in the final of the World Cup on Sunday (August 20). Here are some pubs and venues in Northampton showing the game...

2. The Picturedrome The Kettering Road venue will play the final on the big screen in the back room. Tables are available to book and breakfast will be on offer. Doors open at 10am.

3. Barratts The Kingsthorpe Road pub and snooker club has been showing all the action throughout the World Cup and the final will be no different. The venue will be open from 9am and its breakfast menu will be available.

4. Thomas A Becket The St James pub is inviting football fans in to "watch us make history". The game will be shown on the pub's big screens. The pub will be open from 9.30am and breakfast will be on offer.