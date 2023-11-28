The top three runners will receive trophies

A 10 kilometre charity fun run will take over a Northampton park this weekend… and it could be the perfect way to challenge yourself before Christmas.

MCC Promotions, which hosts 10km runs across the UK, will set up in The Racecourse on Sunday (December 3).

Runners will start at 10am to complete several laps of the park, after registration between 9am and 9.45am.

Organisers say runners of all abilities are welcome to enter.

The race also aims to raise money for charity partners including Umbrella Fair Northampton, Sport in Mind and Swift One Stop Shop.

Free parking, toilets and a drop off place for belongings will be available on the day, and water points will be set up around the course.