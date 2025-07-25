10 venues in Northampton to watch England play in the Women’s Euro 2025 final this weekend

The UEFA Women’s European Championship is about to come to a close, with the Lionesses moving to the final from a nail-biting recovery against Italy on Tuesday July 22 in the semi-final.

England and Spain are no strangers to meeting on the big stage, after the Lionesses lost out to Spain in the World Cup final in 2023.

The Lionesses are, however, holders of the Euros after beating Germany at Wembley in 2022, thanks to an added time winner from Chloe Kelly, who, alongside Michelle Agyemang, have played a major part in booking England’s slot in this year’s final

The final will kick off at 5pm on Sunday July 27.

Below are 10 Northampton venues where fans can watch the game and details of offerings at each venue.

Wig and Pen A traditional pub located in the town centre, the Wig and Pen will be screening the match following an afternoon of music from rock supergroup Submachine.

The Abington In addition to the match, The Abington will be home to a garden party with live music on Sunday evening.

The Barratts "We have a big screen with a further 20 screens showing the women's final," a pub spokeswoman told this newspaper. "We have our full food menu available till 10pm, and our bar is very well stocked. We anticipate it being quite busy, so booking is advised but not essential."