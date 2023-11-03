10 services and events taking place across West Northamptonshire on Remembrance Sunday

3 . Daventry

Daventry Town Council and the Royal British Legion will lead the Remembrance Parade and Service on Sunday, November 12. The parade will step off at 10.30am outside Argos in Daventry High Street. The parade will process along the High Street to the War Memorial via Abbey Street. Members of the public are invited to gather on the path opposite the War Memorial for a short service to include Roll of Honour, wreath-laying, the last post and 2-minute silence. The parade will then march to Holy Cross Church for a Remembrance Day service at 11.30am. The town will also host a short service on Armistice Day on Saturday, 11 November at 11am at the brick gazebo at the top of Sheaf Street, outside the Post Office. Photo: Google