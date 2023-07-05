10 exciting events taking place this weekend in Northamptonshire

From Pride, to a Highland Gathering – there is a wide variety of events on this weekend
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you are not short of options in Northamptonshire.
Friday July 7, Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9 are busy days for the county’s events calendar this year.
From an international sporting event, to music and comedy gigs, to local business events and pride, there really is something for everyone.
Here are ten events taking place across Northamptonshire this weekend.
(If you are hosting an event this weekend, which is not included in our round-up, please email [email protected]).
1. What's on in Northamptonshire this weekend
There is plenty to do in the county this weekend... Photo: Various
2. UB40 ft Ali Campbell
UB40 ft Ali Campbell will play Summertime Live at Delapre Abbey this summer on Friday (July 7). Photo: Ali Campbell
3. Northampton Pride 2023
Northampton Pride will take place on Saturday (July 8) across the town. The event will kick off with a parade starting at 11am starting in Abington Street. The parade will make its way to the University of Northampton Waterside campus where there will be an afternoon and evening of entertainment. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
4. Duston Market
Duston Village Bakery held its first 'Duston Market' in May 2023. The event is now a monthly event. July's event will take place on Saturday (July 8) in the car park of Duston Village Bakery, from 9am - 3pm. Businesses lined up include FlossBox, Friars Farm, Mint and Dove and more. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds