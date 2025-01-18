The Masked Singer 2025: what time is ITV show on this weekend - release schedule
- The Masked Singer is back with a brand new episode on ITV.
- Yet another celebrity will be unmasked in a few hours.
- But how many times is The Masked Singer on TV this weekend?
The Masked Singer is back with yet another batch of hidden celebrities just waiting to be unmasked. So far three of the performers have been revealed - but there are plenty more waiting to be discovered.
ITV treated fans to a double helping of the show to start off 2025. However this has led to some confusion as viewers might be unaware of how many episodes to expect each weekend.
To help clear up any questions you have about the schedule for The Masked Singer this weekend, here’s a helpful guide. Including how many episodes to expect:
When is The Masked Singer on TV next?
The ITV reality show will be back on TV tonight (January 18). It comes a week after the previous episode.
What time is The Masked Singer on tonight?
The reality show returns for a brand new episode on ITV today (January 18). It is the fourth of the season, and you can catch up on the previous instalments on ITVX.
The new episode of The Masked Singer will start at 7pm on ITV1 and will run until 8.30pm. Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win will follow.
How many episodes of The Masked Singer are on this weekend?
For the first weekend of January 2025, The Masked Singer aired two episodes - one each on the Saturday and Sunday. So fans might have been expecting to continue to get a double dose.
But with Dancing on Ice now airing on a Sunday night, The Masked Singer is only airing one episode a week. The episode on January 18 will be the only one of the weekend.
