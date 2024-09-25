Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lumineers are readying themselves for the release of their fifth studio album in the New Year. 🎶

US folk act The Lumineers have announced a European tour for 2025, with dates in the United Kingdom scheduled.

The group are set to perform in Cardiff, London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow ahead of the release of their fifth studio album.

Here’s when you can get tickets to see the multi-award nominated act on the UK road, plus a look at what they “could” play from their back catalogue of hits.

Grammy-award nominated folk/americana act The Lumineers are gearing up for the release of their fifth studio album with a European tour in mid-2025 - and the UK is on their schedule.

The group, who are set to release their latest effort “ Live from Wrigley Field ” on September 28 2024, are set to perform in Cardiff, London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow as part of their widespread European tour next year.

The tour comes as Live Nation announced that the group are set to release the long-awaited follow up to their 2022 album “ Brightside ,” which peaked at the top of the Billboard US Alternative Albums and US Rock Albums upon its release.

The group have also had success on the UK charts, with their 2015 album “ Cleopatra ” topping the UK Albums Chart upon its release, while their lead single from their debut album, “ Ho Hey ,” reached number #8 on the UK singles charts back in 2012.

Here’s where you can catch The Lumineers on their UK tour dates, alongside how to get tickets to avoid missing out - both presale access and general ticket sales.

Where are The Lumineers performing during their 2025 UK tour?

The Lumineers are set to release their fifth studio album in 2025, with a series of European tour dates - including the UK - in preperation for the upcoming release. | Getty Images for Audacy

The US group are set to perform at the following UK venues as part of their 2025 European tour:

When can I get tickets to see The Lumineers on their 2025 UK tour?

Presale tickets

Those with access to The Lumineers presales can order tickets from October 2 2024, while those who have Metropolis Music or Spotify presale access can purchase tickets from October 3 2024.

General ticket sales

Tickets are set to go on sale on October 4 2024 through Metropolis Music and Ticketmaster , while Mastercard Holders can also get “ Preferred Seating ” from the on-sale date too.

What have The Lumineers been performing live recently?

We have to venture back to 2023 to get a good idea what The Lumineers could perform during their shows in the United Kingdom, and no doubt with the advent of a new studio album, songs from it will no doubt permeate their setlist.

But according to Setlist.FM , during one of the act’s headline shows at the Showcentre Complex in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico, the following songs were performed.

Desperado (Intro)

Cleopatra

Flowers in Your Hair

Ho Hey

Angela

WHERE WE ARE

Dead Sea

A.M. RADIO

Slow It Down

Charlie Boy

BRIGHTSIDE

Gloria

Sleep on the Floor

Ophelia

Leader of the Landslide

Gun Song

April

Salt and the Sea

Classy Girls

Big Parade

Encore:

Donna

Submarines

REMINGTON

REPRISE

Stubborn Love

“Live From Wrigley Field” by The Lumineers is set for release on September 27 2024 through all leading digital retailers and on vinyl/compact disc through all leading record stores including Rough Trade and HMV .