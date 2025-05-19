The Last of Us season two will continue on Sky Atlantic tonight 🍄

The Last of Us returned in April after two years away.

It shocked fans with a major character death.

But how many episodes are left in the current season?

The Last of Us’ dramatic second season is set to continue on Sky Atlantic this evening. It will be the sixth episode and viewers might be wondering how many are left.

The hit series returned in April after more than two years away from the small screen. However the show is set to be shorter this time around.

But how many episodes are left - and will The Last of Us be back for more? Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Last of Us on TV next?

Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced in The Last of Us season two | HBO

Sky Atlantic is set to air the sixth episode of the hit show’s second series tonight (May 19). It aired overnight in the US and was on TV in the UK in the early hours of the morning - for those who could stay up.

It will start at 9pm this evening and is scheduled to last for more than an hour - finishing at 10.15pm. The episode will explore Ellie and Joel’s relationship between the first and second seasons through a series of flashbacks.

How many episodes are left on The Last of Us season 2?

The show had nine episodes in its debut season back in early 2023. Viewers might be expecting a similar length (or even more) for the second series.

However unfortunately that is not the case - and in fact The Last of Us’ latest season will have just seven episodes. It means that next week is the finale - how time flies.

Will there be a third series of TLOU?

The Last of Us is adapting the second game in the franchise - and it runs for significantly longer than the original. It means that the showrunners made the decision to split the adaptation across multiple series.

Fortunately, HBO has already announced the show will be back for a third season - although a date has yet to be revealed. There was a two year gap between series one and two, but that was impacted by the writing and actor strikes in 2023.

