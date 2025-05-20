The Handmaid’s Tale will end with season six 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Handmaid’s Tale is nearing its dramatic conclusion.

After six seasons, the show will soon come to an end.

But how many episodes are left in the show?

Almost a decade after it first started, The Handmaid’s Tale will finally come to an end. The acclaimed show premiered back in 2017 and its final season is currently airing right now.

Elizabeth Moss and co are bringing a curtain down on the drama - which has remained even more topical than ever throughout the years. The sixth series is set to be its last and a date has been set for the finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when exactly will The Handmaid’s Tale end and how can you watch it? Here’s all you need to know:

How many episodes are left in The Handmaid’s Tale?

The Handmaid's Tale will end with season six | Channel 4

Over the years, the show has been fairly consistent when it comes to the length of its seasons. The Handmaid’s Tale has had 10 episodes for all but two of its series - when it was briefly extended to 13.

The sixth and final season of the TV series will also have ten episodes in total. It has been releasing them weekly - with the ninth arriving in the US today (May 20) and will arrive in the UK at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will The Handmaid’s Tale final episode air?

If you are watching the show in the US, its final episode will arrive next Tuesday (May 27). For viewers in the UK, you will have to wait slightly longer with the finale expected to arrive later in the summer - potentially July 5.

The Handmaid’s Tale’s final season has been released weekly - unlike other streaming TV shows. The sixth series started on April 8 in America and May 3 in the UK.

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale?

For viewers in America, The Handmaid’s Tale has been released by Hulu throughout every single one of its seasons dating all the way back to 2017. Hulu is now rolled into Disney Plus in the United States, for an extra cost.

In the UK, viewers will have a few choices when it comes to watching the final episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale. It has arrived on Channel 4’s on demand service and Prime Video on Saturdays starting on May 3 - with this week’s episode being the 4th of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Handmaid’s Tale is also broadcast on linear TV on Channel 4 a day later on Sunday night including this week (May 25). The fourth episode will air at 10.15pm on May 25.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.