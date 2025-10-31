The Graham Norton Show has confirmed its guests for tonight’s episode! 🎃📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is time for The Graham Norton Show.

Keira Knightley is among the guests this week.

But who else is on the show tonight?

Don’t worry it is not a trick, The Graham Norton Show has a real treat for viewers tonight. It might be Halloween but the iconic Friday night favourite isn’t taking a break.

Having returned for a new series late in September, the talk show is continuing to air weekly. So far, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian have been among the guests already in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who can you expect to see on the show this week? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

The Graham Norton Show returns for its 33rs series on Friday, September 26. | BBC/So Television/The Graham Norton Show/xChristopher Baines

It would not be a cold autumn Friday without a brand new series of The Graham Norton Show. BBC brought back the legendary talk show at the end of September and there are new episodes every week.

Viewers can expect it to start at 10.40pm today (October 31). The episode will run for around 50 minutes in total and will be available on demand via iPlayer if you can’t stay up to catch it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

The line-up for this evening’s episode has been confirmed and it is another doozy. It includes big name actors, rising starts, and a Strictly Come Dancing winner.

Keira Knightley

Malala Yousafzai

Aimee Lou Wood

Chris McCausland

Mumford & Sons, Hozier (music)

The preview, via the BBC, reads: “Joining Graham on his sofa are: double Oscar nominee Keira Knightley, now turned children's author with I Love You Just the Same; female education activist Malala Yousafzai, talking about her new memoir Finding My Way; breakout star of The White Lotus, Aimee Lou Wood, starring in BBC comedy series Daddy Issues; and comedian Chris McCausland, who recounts his journey from comic to Strictly winner in Keep Laughing.

“Plus music from Mumford & Sons with Hozier, performing their new single Rubber Band Man.”

When is the Graham Norton Show on next?

The show is set to return in seven days time, it will be back on November 7. Expect it to start at 10.40pm as usual.

Fans can expect the show to continue throughout the winter, based on previous seasons.