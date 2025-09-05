The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity is finally releasing on Netflix 😍📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix will finally release The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity.

Months after it aired in Japan it is coming out worldwide.

But when can you expect episodes to be released?

One of the most highly anticipated anime of the year is finally about to come out on Netflix. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity hit the small screen in Japan in the summer, but fans worldwide have had to wait.

The streaming service will start to release the series weekly from today (September 7). Cloverworks is behind the adaptation of Saka Mikami’s original manga series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows the blossoming relationship between star-crossed high school students Rintaro and Kaoruko. The original manga was met with critical acclaim for its writing and characters.

What time is The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity out?

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity | Netflix

Netflix has the international broadcast rights for the anime series. In its native Japan, the show started airing in July, but after months of waiting it will finally be available in the UK and US from today (September 7).

Unlike other high profile anime like Dan Da Dan, which is nearing the end of its second season, it is not a simultaneous release. It means episodes will come out with the usual Netflix release schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans can expect to watch episodes of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity from 8am British time on Saturdays - which is 12am PT/ 3am ET. The first two episodes will be out on September 7 with the rest following weekly.

What is The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity about?

The synopsis on Netflix reads: “When the intimidating Rintaro meets the open-minded Kaoruko, the unlikely duo grows closer. The issue? Their neighbouring high schools hate each other.”

According to the streaming service’s website, the anime is rated 12. So it is suitable for viewers aged 12 and older.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Surprisingly cheap way to stream Sky Atlantic, Netflix and more (aff) £ 22.00 Sky TV Buy now Buy now Sky’s latest TV deals are more affordable than you might expect – with the best value arguably being the Ultimate TV package. For just £22/month, you get Netflix, Discovery+, Sky Atlantic and over 35 extra channels including Sky Max, Sky Witness, Sky Documentaries and more. There are no upfront fees, and it’s a 24-month contract. If you’re after the basics, Essential TV starts from £15/month with Netflix and Sky Atlantic included, while sports fans can add Sky Sports for £35/month. All three plans offer strong value for new Sky customers.