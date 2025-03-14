The Electric State: what time is it out on Netflix? Release date and time
The Electric State is Netflix’s latest blockbuster film 🤖
- The Electric State stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.
- Netflix’s sci-fi blockbuster is from the directors of Avengers: Endgame.
- But what time will the film be out?
Netflix has confirmed the exact time its brand new blockbuster movie will be released. The Electric State comes from the minds behind Avengers: Endgame.
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown leads the cast alongside Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy). It is set in a retro-futuristic version of the 1990s, where robots are commonplace.