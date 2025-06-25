The Bear has quite the star-studded cast - as well as plenty of big guest roles 🍽

The Bear is back for its fourth season in as many years.

It boasts plenty of star power - and lots of guest appearances in its previous seasons.

But who can you expect to be in the main cast?

A brand new series of The Bear is about to be released - and you might already be planning when you will devour it.

The streaming series will return with 10 fresh episodes on Disney Plus and Hulu (in the US). Over the years it has boasted plenty of eye-catching guest stars - including plenty of Hollywood icons.

Ahead of launch, the release time for the latest series has been confirmed. UK viewers are being warned they face a bit of a longer wait - find out why.

As you prepare to tuck into the latest tasting course, you might be wondering which actors will be in the latest season. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of The Bear season 4?

The Bear season four is out on June 26 on Disney Plus | Disney/ FX

The show boasts a very memorable cast and it certainly wouldn’t be the same without the core group of chefs and other faces involved in the titular Chicago restaurant. But which of the main cast is back for season 4:

Jeremy Allen White - Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

Ayo Edebiri - Sydney Adamu

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Richard "Cousin Richie" Jerimovich

Abby Elliott - Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto

Lionel Boyce - Marcus Brooks

Liza Colón-Zayas - Tina Marrero

Matty Matheson - Neil Fak

Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon are also returning in recurring roles in series four as Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski and Claire Dunlap respectively. Trailers for the season hint that Edwin Lee Gibson will be back as Ebraheim along with Corey Hendrix as Gary "Sweeps" Woods.

Jamie Lee Curtis - who plays Carmy’s mother Donna - is also set to return while Ricky Staffieri will once again play Theodore "Teddy" Fak (the other Fak brother). Other recurring characters due to return are Robert Townsend as Emmanuel Adamu and Chris Witaske as Pete.

Who are the biggest guest stars on The Bear so far?

The main cast of the show have seen their stars collectively rise since it debuted back in 2021 - securing roles in major Hollywood films and even a spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But there have also been plenty of eye-catching guest appearances.

Daredevil and Walking Dead actor Jon Bernthal has regularly appeared at Carmy’s older brother Mikey - who died before the start of the show. He has been in five episodes as of season three.

Oscar-winner - and Peep Show favourite - Olivia Coleman has appeared on multiple occasions as chef Andrea Terry. Marvel and Black Mirror actor Will Poulter has been in a couple of episodes as pastry chef Luca.

Molly Ringwald played the leader of the AI-Anon meetings that Carmy attends in season one - you may remember her from 80s films like The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles. Community and Netflix’s Love star Gillian Jacobs plays cousin Richie’s ex-wife and has appeared a couple of times.

In the season two episode ‘Fishes’, The Bear featured a whole host of star names including Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson and John Mulaney - he also returned for an episode in season three.

WWE legend John Cena also had a role in season three as another of the Fak brothers - Sammy. Former teen idol - and later Oppenheimer star - Josh Hartnett also appeared in the third series as Frank, the wealthy fiancé of Richie’s ex-wife.

Real life chefs have also appeared in The Bear including Daniel Boulud, René Redzepi and Thomas Keller.

