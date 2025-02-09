Kendrick Lamar’s height explained as he performs at the Super Bowl 🏈

Kendrick Lamar is performing the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025.

He is a towering figure in the music industry in the 21st century.

But how tall is Kendrick?

Kendrick Lamar is set to wow the world with his highly anticipated Super Bowl performance very soon. It caps a truly dominant and towering year for the rapper - including his beef with Drake.

Fresh off winning 5 Grammy awards for his diss-track ‘Not Like Us’ last week, Kendrick will be taking to the stage in New Orleans. But he is actually quite a bit smaller than you might expect.

If you are wondering how tall Kendrick is. Here’s all you need to know:

How tall is Kendrick Lamar?

Kendrick Lamar poses with the Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Song Of The Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song awards in the press room during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. | AFP via Getty Images

The Super Bowl performer is a towering figure in the music industry right now. But you may not realise that his physical stature is far slighter than his cultural impact.

If you are chronically online you might have heard the term ‘Short King’ thrown around a few times. Well, Kendrick is definitely a ‘short king’ with Google having his height at 1.65 - which would put him at around 5 foot 4.

However, according to CelebrityHeight, Kendrick himself has made reference to his height before - and claims to be slightly taller. He said: “I'm a small guy, I only grew to 5'6.”

How tall is SZA?

Kendrick Lamar has confirmed that his frequent collaborator SZA will be joining him during the Super Bowl halftime show this year. But how tall is she?

Google has SZA at 1.62m - which is around 5 feet 3 - while CelebrityHeights has her at 1.61m. However she may appear taller on stage, due to performing in heels.

When is Kendrick Lamar performing in the Super Bowl?

The rapper will be doing the famous halftime show. After being a guest during the 2022 performance, he is back and it's his name on the whole thing.

Kendrick Lamar will perform his highly anticipated set during the break between the second and third quarters. See how you can catch up on the performance in the UK.

