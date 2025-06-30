Squid Game has come to an end with its highly anticipated third season. After four years, the story of Player 456 has reached a conclusion on Netflix.

The ending of season three might have left you with a few questions - not least of all who the surprise cameo at the end was. Find out more about that here.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has hinted at having an idea for a spin-off - while the reality show version ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is set to return in the future as well. An American adaptation is also in the works and was potentially hinted at in the conclusion of season three.

Now that all of the episodes of Squid Game are out - and all the games have been played - you might be wondering which are considered the best. And which have lower reputation with fans.

We have pulled together a ranking of every single episode of the Netflix hit based on audience reviews on IMDb. The list is ordered from worst to best - but let me know your favourite episode by email: [email protected] .

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

1 . 21 - Friend or Foe (s2 ep 7) - 7 Viewers seem not to have been big on Squid Game’s recent season finales. The conclusion to season two - which left audiences hanging until the third series released - had the second lowest score on IMDb. It has a rating of 7/10 based on 17,000 reviews. | Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . 20 - Halloween Party (s2 ep 2) - 7.2 Squid Game’s second season took the bold move of taking its time to head back to the titular games. Audiences don’t seem to have been fond of that move as the second episode of series 2 - Halloween Party - has a score of just 7.2/10. It is based on 15,000 reviews on IMDb. | Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . 19 - One More Game (s2 ep 5) - 7.3 Entering the back half of its second series, Squid Game the players were faced with a vote whether to continue or not. One More Game - which is the longest episode of the entire show - has a rating of 7.3/ 10 based on 13,000 reviews on IMDb. | Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo Sales