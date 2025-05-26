Springwatch is about to hatch a brand new series on BBC 🐣

Springwatch is returning for a new series in 2025.

It will be on for three weeks through late May and early June.

But how can you watch the latest edition?

The sun is shining and it is time for Springwatch to come out of hibernation. The iconic wildlife show is set to take over your screens for the next three weeks.

The BBC has confirmed its television plans for the 2025 edition of the legendary nature programme. It follows on from Winterwatch earlier in the year.

But when will Springwatch be on TV - and who are the presenters? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Springwatch 2025 on TV?

Springwatch returns today (May 26) and will continue over the next few weeks. It will be live on BBC Two and iPlayer at the following times:

Monday 26 May – Thursday 29 May 8pm

Monday 2 June – Thursday 5 June 8pm

Monday 9 June – Thursday 12 June 8pm

Where is Springwatch taking place in 2025?

In a big twist, Springwatch will be split across two locations this year. Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be leading three weeks of wildlife wonder from the National Trust’s Longshaw Estate in the heart of the Peak District - a new location for the BBC show.

Michaela Strachan (L) and Chris Packham (R) are back for Springwatch 2025 | BBC

Meanwhile, Iolo Williams will broadcast live from Northern Ireland as, for the first time on Springwatch, he embarks upon a three-week nature trek through some of the region’s most diverse wildlife hotspots.

Who is presenting Springwatch in 2025?

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams will be on presting duty. But they will be joined by some other faces throughout the three weeks.

Speaking ahead of Springwatch 2025, Michaela said: “This year, we're at a new site, and that's very exciting because we'll be able to focus on bird nests that we haven't been able to before, like the ring ouzel, the redstart, and the pied flycatcher. But it doesn't necessarily mean we'll get those nests, because Springwatch is unpredictable, and that's what I really enjoy about the programme. It’s the unpredictable stories that nature tells, and then we tell those stories to the viewers.”

Iolo added: “I'm really looking forward to going into Belfast to look at some of the urban wildlife there. They’ve got some amazing things and it’s very exciting. They’ve got tern rafts where you've got nesting terns and feeding waders.

“It's always good when you visit somewhere which has got a big population with wildlife in the middle of it, because most people now live in towns and in cities. It's great for us to show things like golden eagles and white-tailed eagles and basking sharks, but wildlife for most people is what they see in their gardens or in their local parks or in town.”

The Springwatch Team also includes London-based influencer and naturalist Lira Valencia. Resident Springwatch researcher and expert ornithologist Jack Baddams is part of the team as well.

As well as sharing all the behind-the-scenes extra wildlife moments on Springwatch’s social platforms, Hannah Stitfall will be dropping into the BBC Two show to share her own wildlife moments at Longshaw with Chris and Michaela. Megan McCubbin is back and she uncovers the unsavoury world of egg stealing/collecting by joining the team fighting to protect our precious birds of prey.

Ornithologist Sean Ronayne is also part of the Springwatch team for 2025. He is on a mission to record the sound of every bird species in Ireland.

