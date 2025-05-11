Snow White released in cinemas earlier in 2025 - but is it on streaming? 👸

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow White is the latest Disney live action remake.

Rachel Zegler offered her own spin on the classic character.

But when will it be available on streaming?

Snow White is the latest Disney princess to get her own live action remake. After years of anticipation it finally hit the big screen earlier this year.

Rachel Zegler had the chance to put her own spin on the iconic fairy tale character. It also was a remake of the very first Walt Disney animated film from back in the 1930s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you missed it in the cinema - you might be wondering if it has arrived on streaming yet. Here’s all you need to know:

Is Snow White 2025 out on Disney Plus?

The movie is not available on Disney Plus yet - and recently ended its run in the cinema. Viewers who want to watch it at home will have to wait a bit longer for it to arrive on streaming.

But the classic animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is available on Disney Plus. So you can re-watch that while you wait for the newer version to arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Zegler in Snow White | DISNEY

When will Snow White be on Disney Plus?

Disney has not yet announced a streaming date for Snow White but you may have to wait a while longer. During the pandemic, the movie giant was relatively quick with the turn around from the big screen to streaming.

Encanto, for example, released in cinema on November 24 2021 and arrived on Disney Plus a month later - December 24 - just in time for Christmas. But more recent films have stuck more firmly to the 90 day theatrical window.

Inside Out 2 arrived in cinemas in June 2024, but didn’t land on streaming until September 25 of that year. Moana 2 originally sailed into cinema in November last year and took until March 2025 to arrive on streaming.

Snow White will release on DVD and Blu-Ray on June 24 and this could be a clue to its potential arrival on streaming. Disney films tend to land on the platform just before or after having a physical release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.