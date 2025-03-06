Severance is bringing out some really wild theories in season two 👀

Screen Babble is back with a new episode for March.

We discuss the wildest Severance theories out there right now.

Plus, discover how Lost ruined a GCSE grade and if the Oscars were a hit or not.

Severance is taking over the internet and it would be malpractice for the Screen Babble crew to not get in on the action as well. Our very own Benjamin Jackson has been keeping tabs on the latest theories that have got everyone talking over on our wonderful TikTok page.

So for the latest podcast episode - which you can listen to here - we let him go ham and pick out some of the wildest theories so far. Clones, eugenics, the Glasgow break? He’s got you covered.

The full episode also tackles the Oscar hangover and if the awards were a hit or not, the latest news on the Harry Potter TV reboot and how Lost cost TV writer Matt Mohan-Hickson a good grade in his GCSE RE exam.

Adam Scott in Severance | Apple TV

Our wildest Severance theories so far

Make sure to listen to the full episode of Screen Babble to hear Benji in full swing, but just to give you a taste here are some of his picks of the theories de-jour. Severance is releasing episodes weekly on Apple TV - with the 8th instalment out tomorrow (March 7).

If you head on over to the official Screen Babble TikTok page every Friday, he has also been pointing a spotlight on every new theory that has cropped up each week. Find those videos here.

Benji explained: “Ben Stiller apparently ruled out the theory of cloning - but not about Eugenics. The idea here is that they are trying to breed perfect specimens to act as a "vessel" for those who are nearing death - it would explain the goats, it might even explain the odd cast working in the Mammalians Nurturable department in Episode 3.

“This theory also places the idea that perhaps the patriarch of the Eagan family might be looking to live on eternally, through the use of a 'vessel' and his memories implanted through the severance process. Which then leads to the concern of if Helena/Helly R might be pregnant after her dalliance with Mark.”

He added: “Glasgow Break - based on the Glasgow Coma Scale, which in medicine determines how much of the brain functions during a coma or a stroke (which Mark suffered in Episode 6). Could the severance process basically cause a coma or brain death for a period of time, where people don't recount those memories?”

Now that we’ve wet your whistle, it is time you rush out to listen to the latest episode of Screen Babble. Find the links for Spotify and Apple podcasts here.