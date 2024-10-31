This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Take your mama out - to Scissor Sisters’ UK tour in 2025 🎶

Scissor Sisters have announced they are set to tour the United Kingdom in 2025.

The tour announcement comes as the band are set to celebrate the anniversary of their debut album, Scissor Sisters.

Here’s where you can catch the band on the road and how to get tickets ahead of their first show.

Is 2025 the year of music nostalgia? We only ask as this morning, New York group Scissor Sisters have announced they’re hitting the road from May next year?

The announcement comes as the band are set to celebrate the anniversary of their celebrated debut album, Scissor Sisters, with dates set for Nottingham, Glasgow, Bournemouth, London, Cardiff, Manchester, London and Leeds.

While Jake Shears, Babydaddy and Del Marquis are set to reunite for the tour, sadly Ana Matronic will not be part of the reunion due to prior commitments.

Speaking about what newer fans of the group could expect when they hit the road next year, Marquis remarked: “There will always be a little bit of anarchy and chaos in our live shows. That’s the magic ingredient of the Scissor Sisters, and we’re definitely going to bring that ‘anything can happen’ energy back again.

“This time I want to be really present on stage and celebrate how lucky we are to have achieved what we achieved. I don’t think I was mature enough to deal with everything the first time around because it happened so fast.”

The shows, according to Concert Archive, would mark the first time in 12 years that the band have performed in a headline capacity: their last headline show took place on December 13 2012 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Where are Scissors Sisters performing on their 2025 UK tour?

Scissor Sisters are venturing back out on the road in 2025 as they celebrate the anniversary of their debut album. | Provided

Scissor Sisters are set to take their celebrations to the following venues on the following dates in 2025:

When can I get tickets to see Scissor Sisters performing on their 2025 UK tour?

Presale access

Presale tickets will be made available from November 6 2024, currently just through the band’s own official ticketing link. We would imagine though more presale access will be made available - which we will of course update in due course.

General ticket sales

All remaining tickets are scheduled to then go on sale through Ticketmaster UK on November 8 2024.

What did Scissors Sisters perform when they last played live?

For that, we have to go back to October 29 2012, when the group performed at Razzmatazz in Barcelona, Spain. According to Setlist.FM, the group performed the following set during that concert.

Any Which Way

Keep Your Shoes On

Baby Come Home

The Skins

Kiss You Off

Inevitable

Take Your Mama

Running Out

Somewhere

Let's Have a Kiki

Skin This Cat

Fire With Fire

Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd cover)

Invisible Light

Shady Love

I Don't Feel Like Dancin'

Encore:

Only the Horses

Filthy/Gorgeous

Are you looking forward to seeing Scissor Sisters hit the road once again in 2025, and have you seen the group before and have memories to share with newer fans? Let us know what you think about this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.