Robin and his Merry Men in the ‘Hood at Kettering

It’s a popular legend and now it will be performed in the open air as Robin Hood comes to Boughton House later this month.

The family show is being presented by the Chapterhouse Theatre Company who perform Robin Hood and His Merry Men on Tuesday August 14.

Robin Hood and his band of merry men are feared by the richest of the land who travel through Sherwood Forest as they steal from the rich to give to the poor.

When the evil Sheriff of Nottingham schemes to stop the outlaws, the merry men must join with the beautiful Maid Marian to rescue Robin from the Sheriff’s evil clutches and restore peace to the forest lands

The show is inspired by folklore, myth and legend. It is a brand-new version of Robin’s notorious story and has been brought alive with a combination of traditional sword play, song, music, dance and medieval costumes.

The piece has been adapted by award winning writer Laura Turner.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is now in its 19 th year of touring open-air theatre to stunning country houses, castles and heritage sites across the United Kingdom K and Ireland.

From the first year of performances at 30 venues with Romeo and Juliet in 2000, Chapterhouse now visits more than 180 venues every year, and has become a greatly anticipated addition to thousands of theatre- goers’ calendars.

The gates for Robin Hood and His Merry Men will be open from 5pm with the entertainment starting at 6pm.

Organisers have advised people to either bring their own rugs or low backed seating for the performance.

Tickets for the show are £16 for adults and £10 for childre. There is a family ticket, consisting of two adults and two children, available for £46. Al ticket prices exclude booking fees.

To book tickets for the show call Boughton House on 01536 515 731, call the See Tickets hotline on 0871 220 0260 or alternatively visit www.seetickets.com.

For further information about the show or the company visit www.chapterhouse.org.