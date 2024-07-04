Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Let Robbie entertain you with his only UK performance in 2024 this weekend

Robbie Williams plays his only UK show this year as part of BST Hyde Park this weekend (July 6 2024.)

The former Take That singer is set to be joined by the likes of ​​Seal, Gaz Coombes, Shaun Ryder's Black Grape, Kate Nash and Soft Play.

To avoid drama before entering the festival gates, what should you not bring with you - including a standard picnic item?

This weekend marks Robbie Williams’ first and only UK performance in 2024, as he takes to the stage in London for BST Hyde Park.

The former Take That star has a clutch of festival dates throughout the remainder of the years, but many of those are across mainland Europe, leaving Robbie fans to decide if they’re going to see him in London, or maybe with it being summer take the chance to see him perform on the continent.

But those names are also set to be complimented throughout the event by other names such as James Smith, Ellur, Davina Michelle, Ryan Gibb and Ben Kidson to round out this Saturday’s offering in London.

As always, a strict bag policy will be in place ahead of entering the gates to BST Hyde Park, but some items that are prohibited might surprise you, especially one picnic item that has some rules regarding its use.

So what can and can’t you bring to Robbie Williams’ performance at BST Hyde Park this weekend and will he play “Angels” by chance?

What items should I not bring to see Robbie Williams at BST Hyde Park?

Last-minute packing advice ahead of Robbie Williams’ performance at BST Hyde Park on July 6 2024 - with one picnic item on the list of items to be wary about (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The usual suspects once again appear on the banned and prohibited items list for Robbie Williams’ performance at Hyde Park this weekend, but an additional note to make is that there is a no pass-out policy at the event.

That means once you’re inside the surroundings of Hyde Park for the show, you won’t be able to nip out the festival gates and re-enter. So pack wisely and, of course, avoid bringing these items.

Golf umbrellas or parasols.

Chairs, seats, shooting sticks and table.

Food and drink, except bottled water in unopened plastic containers of up to 500ml

Air horns.

Selfie sticks.

Spray cans.

Chinese lanterns.

Dangerous or hazardous weapons/items.

Fireworks.

Flags.

Gas canisters.

Hand-held communication devices such as radios, radio jammers/scanners.

Glass (of any kind).

High-viz vests.

Klaxons and other similar items capable of making loud noise.

Laser pens.

Drones.

Pyrotechnics.

Racist, xenophobic, political and religious propaganda materials, signs or inappropriate branded items.

Weapons, explosives, knives or anything that could be adopted for use as a weapon

Promotional or commercial objects or materials.

Mechanical or electronic sound-emitting devices, such as megaphones, scooters, skateboards and bicycles are prohibited.

Any other items which BST Hyde Park considers to be unsafe or pose a risk to public safety and/or security.

Psychoactive substances or so-called ‘legal highs’

Unauthorised professional photography or filming equipment (personal cameras are fine)

There will be a strict bag check enforced at the gates to BST Hyde Park, with organisers citing that an A4-sized bag is fine, but anything more may be confiscated.

There will also be a strict “no picnic blanket” zone to ensure foot traffic is kept at a steady pace, and BST Hyde Park has also stated that “you cannot claim a spot with a picnic blanket (or similar) and leave it unattended.”

Have I left it too late to get tickets to see Robbie Williams at BST Hyde Park?

Not too late, though Ticketmaster is advising that general ticket sales are incredibly limited. Those tickets, along with a host of VIP and hospitality packages, can be viewed by visiting the ticketing agency as soon as you can.

What could Robbie Williams perform at his only UK show at BST Hyde Park?

We’d need to go back to 2023 to take a look at what Williams might perform during his set at Hyde Park this weekend - despite performing later today in the Canary Islands.

At his set on December 8 2024 at Planai-Stadion, Schladming, Austria, the former Take That member performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM)

Hey Wow Yeah Yeah

Let Me Entertain You

Land of 1000 Dances (Chris Kenner cover)

Strong

Come Undone

Could It Be Magic (Barry Manilow cover)

Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis cover)

Back for Good (Take That song)

Love My Life

Supreme

Candy

Feel

Kids

Rock DJ

Encore:

Merry Xmas Everybody (Slade cover)

She's the One (World Party cover)

Angels

