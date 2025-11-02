Riot Women will be continuing on the BBC this weekend 👀🎸

Riot Women will rock out on a Sunday night again.

The BBC drama will be striking up another chord.

But who is in the cast and where was it filmed?

The rock-and-roll good times will keep on trucking on the BBC this weekend. Riot Women will be back for another song in just a few hours.

From the pen of Sally Wainwright, creator of Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax, it will be airing weekly on BBC One. It will have six episodes in total.

But where do you know the cast from? Here’s all you need to know:

What is Riot Women about?

Rosalie Craig in Sally Wainwright's Riot Women. Picture: BBC / Drama Republic

Sally Wainwright’s new show follows a teacher, a police officer, a pub landlady, a midwife, and a shoplifting freeloader: five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.

They come together to take part in a local talent contest, and suddenly find they have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined. As they become closer, the teacher, Beth, and freeloader, Kitty, discover a surprising, heartbreaking connection.

What time is Riot Women on TV today?

Riot Women is set to continue tonight (November 2), with episodes broadcast weekly on Sunday nights. It is the fourth of six episodes in total.

It is due to begin at 9pm once again. It will also be available to watch on iPlayer with the full boxset available now.

Amelia Bullmore, Lorraine Ashbourne, Rosalie Craig, Joanna Scanlan and Tamsin Grieg in Sally Wainwright's Riot Women. Picture: BBC / Drama Republic

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “After six weeks at Beth's house, a happy, healthy Kitty's world shifts when she runs into her abusive ex-boyfriend and SpongeBob brings news of her elusive gangland father.

“Nisha is backed into a brutal corner at work, and instead of the bland pop song they've practised, the Riot Women decide to sing a much more incendiary song, one that Beth and Kitty wrote last week.”

Who is in the cast of Riot Women?

The actors who will be playing the titular punk rockers in the upcoming show have been confirmed as:

Joanna Scanlan (After Love, The Thick of It) - Beth

Rosalie Craig (Moonflower Murders, Serpent Queen) - Kitty

Tamsin Greig (Sexy Beast, The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin) - Holly

Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Alma's Not Normal) - Jess

Amelia Bullmore (The Buccaneers, Vienna Blood) - Yvonne

Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), Chandeep Uppal (Holby City), and Macy Seelochan (Shadow and Bone) will play Nisha, Kam and Miranda: the band’s riotous backing singers.

The show will also star the following actors as well:

Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment)

Sue Johnston (The Royle Family)

Peter Davison (Doctor Who)

Claire Skinner (Outnumbered)

Angel Coulby (Merlin)

Jonny Green (White Lines)

Ellise Chappell (Yesterday)

Tony Hirst (Hollyoaks)

Shannon Lavelle (The Hardacres)

Mark Bazeley (Broadchurch)

Amit Shah (Happy Valley)

Rick Warden (Red Eye)

Ben Batt (Domina)

Natalia Tena (Harry Potter)

Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet)

Oliver Huntingdon (Sherwood)

Richard Fleeshman (The Sandman)

Olwen May (A Very British Scandal)

Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey)

Nicholas Gleaves (Bodyguard)

Thomas Flynn (Masters of the Air)

Who does the music in Riot Women?

What would a show about a punk rock band be without any actual music to go along with it. Riot Women will feature original songs from the band ARXX.

The real world duo describe their music as “power pop” and have more than 20,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. ARXX’s most popular songs on the platform include Ride or Die, Crying in the Carwash and Good Boy.

Where was Riot Women filmed?

It has been announced that the show has been filmed in and around Hebden Bridge. It is a location previously used by Sally Wainwright in shows like Happy Valley.

Make sure you keep your eyes peeled to see if you can spot any familiar locations when the show starts this autumn.

