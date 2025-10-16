It has been a hot minute since we’ve looked at who people think is going to headline Reading and Leeds Festival 2026, hasn’t it?

But as we start the march towards Christmas, no doubt one of the items that will be appearing on Santa’s list this year will be festival tickets. With Glastonbury undertaking a fallow year, that leaves several other festivals to pick up the mantle in 2026, and Reading and Leeds Festival seems to be what people are gravitating towards - if Google search analytics are to go by.

But who are the favourites to headline the festival now that we’re entering the colder months?

OLBG have once again provided their odds, with their Entertainment Betting Expert Jake Ashton remarking that: “With no Glastonbury next year, Reading & Leeds will dominate the UK festival scene and the lineup could easily blend nostalgic favourites with global pop acts”

So who are the favourites to headline the festival in October? Read on to find out!

1 . The Cure (6/1) The Cure's history with the Reading and Leeds festivals is particularly noteworthy, marked by a significant gap and a triumphant return. The band first played at the Reading Festival in 1979, a performance that took place shortly after the release of their debut album, Three Imaginary Boys. The 2012 shows were a monumental occasion. The Cure's set was a massive three-hour performance that spanned their extensive career. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Foo Fighters (5/1) The Foo Fighters are a regular presence at Reading and Leeds, with a long history of performances. They have headlined the festival in 1995, 2002, 2005, 2012, and 2019. The band has a reputation for surprising fans at the festivals, including a rumoured "secret set" in 2008 that turned out to be a different band, leading to a chaotic scene. Their 2019 set featured surprise guest appearances from Rick Astley and Dave Grohl's daughter, Violet Grohl. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Fontaines D.C. (4/1) Fontaines D.C. has a confirmed history with Reading and Leeds. They were announced for the 2020 festival, which was later cancelled. However, they performed a "career-defining" set on the main stage at Reading in 2024. Their performance was well-received and demonstrated their growing popularity, with their show being considered a highlight of the festival. | Getty Images for Gucci Photo Sales