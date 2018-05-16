Plenty of plays to choose from at Northampton theatre

A festival of plays is to be performed next week at the Playhouse Theatre in Northampton from Tuesday May 22 to Saturday May 26.

The festival starts with the Passion Play by Peter Nicholls. The festival opens on May 22 with a special recording of the two-act play. It deals with adultery and betrayal and is recommended for ages 14 and over.

The following day sees a rehearsed reading of The Lift Party by Sarah Love, presented by Theze Guyz Theatre Company. If you’ve ever been trapped in a lift, the waiting to be rescued seems like forever. Luckily for these, they have Terence trapped too, who is a party man.

There is also a reading of Bread of Heaven by Barry Dougall, the memoirs of former rugby player and journalist Arthur Buchanan.

After this is a performance of Mary’s King by Sarah Love again presented by Theze Guyz Theatre Company. The show asks what would it be like to be the mother of the Son of God? Here, in a comical and sometimes poignant way, Mary

voices her thoughts as her baby Jesus grows to adulthood.

Thursday night sees a reading of Captive Audience by Keith Lipscombe, a pantoplay in One Act.

This is followed by a performance of Priceless by Weekes Baptiste and Rebecca Black. Ittells the story of a young attractive woman (Justine) who arrives by invitation to an art exhibition party that

doesn’t exist. This deception is the brainchild of Jason an older man who has a secret crush on her.

Friday May 25 is a performanceof the one man show I am John Clare. Writer and Director Steven Loveless and Performer Robin Hillman co-produce this one man show, taking the audience through a time of reflection and contemplation for Clare. This is followed by a recording of The Kiss by Katie Hims. It is three short pieces with a linking theme. They are entitled Goodbye, The Advertisement, and The Pet Shop.

The final day is a radio recording of Antarctica by Karla Dearsley and asks why Terry has moved into the Freezer at the warehouse? The final show is a radio recording of Cherries Hung with Snow by Ronnie Smith. It sees Tommie search for some familiar faces after he finished his national service.

Tickets are £5 per night or £12 for all the nights. Visit www.playhousenorthampton.com for more details.