The sunshine has finally arrived in Northampton and we’re all desperate to be outside enjoying it.

Temperatures are set to soar to 25C today (Thursday) across the county and everyone seems to be in a slightly better mood than normal.

Click here to see 31 of the best pub gardens in and around Northampton.

If you’re on a day off today then lucky you!

Some of us our stuck in an office looking longingly out of the window dreaming of barbecues, ice creams and pub gardens.

The good news is that by 5pm the temperature is still forecast to be 24C in Northampton and the weather looks warm and sunny into the weekend.

Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will average 20C in Northampton and by Sunday it will be 19C.

So let’s make the most of it!

We have picked out some of the best pubs gardens in and around Northampton for you to enjoy.

Some are family friendly, some are a great place to chill out with friends.

Fancy a date night with the other half? There’s plenty for a grown up night out too.

And if it’s cocktails and fizz with the girls you’re after, or a pint with the lads after work (plus a cheeky game of ping pong) then I’m sure we’ve found something for you too.

So which one will you choose? Have we missed any good ones?

Visit our Facebook page to get in touch

PICTURE GALLERY: 31 of the best pub gardens in and around Northampton