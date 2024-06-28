Pearl Jam: Grunge icons cancel London performance due to illness at the 11th hour - how to get refunds
and live on Freeview channel 276
- Pearl Jam has announced they are cancelling their show in London.
- The grunge icons were set to perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 29 2024.
- However, an illness in the band has led to the group reluctantly cancelling their performance at the 11th hour
Fans of Pearl Jam who were set to see the band perform in London next week, we have some bad news for you.
The band have cancelled their eagerly-anticipated show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 29, 2024 due to what they’re calling an illness in the band.
Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to announce the news, the group wrote: “The Pearl Jam concert scheduled for Saturday, June 29th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London has regrettably been cancelled due to illness in the band.
“This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour scheduled. There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage.”
“We couldn’t be more disappointed to not play one of our favourite cities this tour. Despite best efforts, rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing scheduled commitments”
“We are deeply grateful for your support and sincerely apologise to the incredible Pearl Jam community for the inconvenience and disappointment.”
Those with tickets to the London performance have been advised to seek refunds from the ticketing outlet used to purchase them.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.