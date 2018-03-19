Outdoor cinema comes to Northamptonshire venue

Enjoy a movie under the stars at an outdoor cinema event next month.

Whittlebury Hall will host the outdoor cinema event, showing Lion King and Dirty Dancing, on Sunday, April 1 in the grounds of the Northamptonshire hotel.

A spokesman said: "Nothing beats watching a movie under the stars. Set in the glorious countryside at Whittlebury Park, come along with your picnic blanket or camping chairs and enjoy an evening in the outdoors."

The films were chosen after a recent Facebook post.

Lion King will be shown at 7.30pm, followed by Dirty Dancing at 9pm.

Adult tickets are from £12 and family ticket £35.

