From the serious to the silly; here’s our writer’s five Oasis fights that are living rent free still in his head

Oasis tickets continue to dominate music news this week as the CMA investigates Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing policy.

However, there is a section of fans out there who still think Liam and Noel Gallagher will fall out before they get to their first show in Cardiff in 2025.

Benjamin Jackson combs through the archives and picks five of his “favourite” falling outs that the brothers have previously had.

Are you one of those who thinks that Oasis’ long-awaited reunion might fall on the wayside due to the history between Liam and Noel Gallagher?

Group portrait of British rock band Oasis in Manchester, United Kingdom, 29th November 1993. L-R Noel Gallagher, Paul Arthurs (aka Bonehead), Paul McGuigan, Tony McCarroll,Liam Gallagher. (Photo by James Fry/Getty Images) | Getty Images

That’s the hope that some out there in the world have, be it just a sheer dislike of the band or perhaps for more nefarious reasons, they didn’t get tickets and don’t want anyone else to go. Who’s to say - I’m a journalist rather than a psychologist.

Needless to say, some of those people might be right - the very public disputes the Gallaghers have involved themselves in previously have become the stuff of music lore, from on stage fights to the eventual smashing of a guitar leading to Noel quitting the band in 2006.

So what have been some of my “favourite” Oasis bust-ups? Take a watch of the video up above while you’re still sitting in line at Ticketmaster to get a hallowed ticket to one of the shows taking place in 2025, and feel free to add your favourite Gallagher brother fight if you think I’ve missed one out.

Oasis tickets are still available now through Ticketmaster UK, while those wishing to take their chances on the secondary market are advised to use Twickets by the promoters and the artists themselves.