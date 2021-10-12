Here are the top 10 clubs and bars for the best night out in Northampton - according to Google reviews

Here's a look at the top 10 bars and clubs in Northampton for a night out according to Google reviews.

Northampton has plenty of clubs and bars on offer, whether you want a boogie or fancy a cocktail.

There is something for everyone and we are not spoilt for choice in the town.

However, some have better online reviews than others and so we had a look at which clubs and bars are thought highly of by members of the public.

Below is a round-up of the top ten clubs and bars in Northampton as rated by Google reviews.

All the establishments have a rating of four or more out of five and come as highly recommended by reviewers.

1. Meanwhile Restaurant - Cocktail & Wine Bar The bar in Wellingborough Road has a 4.8 star rating out of five from 44 Google reviews

2. Roadmender The nightclub and popular music venue in Lady's Lane has a 4.5 star rating out of five from 604 Google reviews

3. Illuminati Northampton The Bridge Street club has a 4.5 star rating out of five from 34 Google reviews

4. The Picturedrome The Kettering Road bar has a 4.3 star rating out of five from 772 Google reviews