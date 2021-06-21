Have a sneak peak of Northampton bar's stunning refurbishment ahead of its re-opening this week

A bar on Bridge Street in Northampton have shared pictures of their beautiful renovation with us ahead of their hugely anticipated re-opening this week.

The 'Bridge 26' bar - run by co-owners and friends, Jon Stephens and Dean Ventris - will be reopening on Friday, June 25 after being closed for the last eight months.

Jon said: "During a challenging and difficult period for the hospitality industry, we had vouched to stay positive and use our spare time to make some exciting new changes to our venue prior to re-opening!

"These include revamping our smoking area, seating areas, brand new feature booths and we also had great fun building our most exciting venue edition yet - ‘The Boom Room’."

The Boom Room is a dance room that is separate from the bar and lounge areas. It boasts a brand new sound system and lighting as well as lots of choices for music suited to a variety of tastes and the club is expected to host a range of top local DJs when the club area opens on July 21.

Jon continued: "We are looking forward to welcoming all customers to enjoy the trendy bar vibes that we can offer."

Bridge 26 offers a range of 2-4-1 cocktails priced from £9.90 to £10.90 and they have a wide selection of beers, gins, bottles and wines.

The bar will be open from Wednesday to Saturday 6pm - 3am with free entry all night every night.

All booths and Seating areas are available for booking through Bridge 26's social media pages or [email protected], all in line with Covid 19 Regulations.

1. The 'Bridge 26' Bar on Bridge Street in Northampton town centre will be reopening following an extensive refurbishment on June 25, 2021. Photo: Jon Stephens Buy photo

2. The 'Bridge 26' Bar on Bridge Street in Northampton town centre will be reopening following an extensive refurbishment on June 25, 2021. Photo: Jon Stephens Buy photo

3. The 'Bridge 26' Bar on Bridge Street in Northampton town centre will be reopening following an extensive refurbishment on June 25, 2021. Photo: Jon Stephens Buy photo

4. The 'Bridge 26' Bar on Bridge Street in Northampton town centre will be reopening following an extensive refurbishment on June 25, 2021. Photo: Jon Stephens Buy photo