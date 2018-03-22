Night at the opera in Northampton

Award winning producer Ellen Kent returns to Northampton with a new production of Puccini's Madama Butterfly.

One of the world's most popular operas can be seen at Northampton's Royal & Derngate on Monday April 26 and is sung in Italian with English subtitles.

Madama Butterfly tells the heart-breaking story of the beautiful young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant – with dramatic results. Highlights include the melodic Humming Chorus, the moving aria One Fine Day and the unforgettable Love Duet.

Celebrated Korean soprano Maria HeeJung Kim from the Korean National Opera, Seoul, will be making her UK debut singing the role of the tragic Cio Cio San and Alyona Kistenyova, the international soprano from Odessa National Opera, will be returning after her critically acclaimed performances of Aida, La Boheme, Carmen and Tosca.

The opera will be conducted by Vasyl Vasylenko, artistic director and conductor at the National President's Orchestra of Ukraine, Kiev.

Winner of the Best Opera Award in the Liverpool Daily Post Theatre Awards, this magnificent production returns with exquisite sets, including a spectacular Japanese garden, and fabulous costumes, including antique wedding kimonos from Japan.

The performance features a full orchestra and highly praised chorus.

Madama Butterfly starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced from £18 to £35 and can be booked by calling the box office on 016104 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.