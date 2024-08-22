Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The “True Faith” group have cancelled this evening’s show in Cardiff due to safety issues.

New Order have cancelled their performance in Cardiff this evening (August 22 2024) due to safety concerns around the site where their concert was set to take place.

The news emerged on social media earlier today with Tim Burgess of The Charlatans posting on Twitter (also known as X) a statement from the organisers of the show at Alexandra Head, Cardiff Bay.

New Order's show this evening in Cardiff has been cancelled over safety concerns regarding the weather conditions at Alexandra Head. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

The statement read: “Unfortunately due to extreme weather including severe winds, tonight's New Order show has been cancelled on health and safety grounds. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Though some commented underneath shared screenshots of the weather forecast for Cardiff Bay, Burgess explained that the reason for the cancellation comes as “the weather in the run up and the safety of those working on site overnight and this morning. We are as gutted as anyone.”

Can I get a refund for New Order’s show at Cardiff Bay?

The statement confirmed that tickets will be automatically refunded by ticketing outlets, including Ticketmaster, to the bank account the tickets were purchased from within the next ten days.

Should the refund not appear by that time, then the best course of action would be to contact the ticketing agent you bought New Order tickets from directly.

Were you going to see New Order play in Cardiff today and have been affected by the last-minute cancellation? Let us know if you think the organisers made the right decision by dropping a comment down below.