Trio out on 50th anniversary tour to headline The Castle in Wellingborough

The Three Degrees are back in the region on Sunday to headline The Castle Theatre as part of their 50th Anniversary Tour.

The Three Degrees are an American female vocal group who formed in 1963 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The group has remained a trio with original members Helen Scott and Valerie Holiday joined by Freddie Pool.

A firm favourite with Prince Charles, they sang at his 30th birthday party and were guests at his wedding to Princess Diana.

The Three Degrees are well known for their soulful voices and hits including When Will I See You Again, Dirty Ol' Man and Take Good Care Of Yourself.

They have been continuously touring for more than 40 years.

For their Wellingborough performance, they will be supported by soul sensation Richie Sampson. Originally from Braunstone, Leicestershire, Sampson has toured for the past 10 years with his band Soul Kinda Wonderful.

Music is from 7.30pm, tickets cost £25 before fees and are available via 01933 270 007 and www.castletheatre.co.uk