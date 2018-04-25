Treat for rock fans as line-up announced for Sixfields festival

The organisers of the Sixfields Rock Festival have revealed the line-up for this year’s event.

The festival returns over two days in July and will feature 18 bands alongside funfair attractions, a beer tent, food stalls and camping.

Organiser Marc Sawer said: “The Sixfields Rockfest is heading into its third year and was started due to the customers at the King Billy.

“We bought the King Billy Rock Bar in 2016 but we also do a lot of outdoor events. After a few chats we decided to launch it.

“We have a lot of local bands and obviously headline bands in the evening. Last year we had Girls School who have been playing for 50 years.

“Our intention is to build it into a large festival with some big names.”

This year’s event will be headlined by Foo Fighters tribute act Food Fighters on the opening night and Dirty jACkDC on the Sunday. Also playing on the Saturday will be Via Dolorosa, Empyre, Spreading The Disease, Over The Influence, White Coast Rebels, Jonny The Fox, Stormbringer and former Saxon members Graham Oliver and Steve Dawson.

The Sunday will also feature The Hero Dies First, Family Of Noise, Satan’s Empire, Sacrilege, Austin Gold and Motorpace.

The Sixfields Rock Festival takes place on July 21 and 22. The festival site opens at 11am with music from 12.30pm on both days. Early bird weekend ticket are on sale now for £20 and available via www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/443949. Day tickets are also available. Camping is £10 per person.