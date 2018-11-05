The Opera Boys to sing West End classics at Corby’s Core

Leading men from London’s West End will come together as The Opera Boys at The Core next week for a night featuring a blend of music from opera to pop.

Leading men from London’s West End will come together as The Opera Boys at The Core next week for a night featuring a blend of music from opera to pop.

The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences across the world with four big voices and their on-stage banter, combining beautiful, powerful and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment.

The boys trained at some of the UK’s finest schools including The Royal Academy of Music and have each become highly successful performers in their own right.

Between them they have performed lead roles on London’s West End and on Broadway in New York, providing backing vocals to some of the world’s biggest superstars including Russell Watson, Robbie Williams, Tom Jones and Elton John.

In 2015 one of the boys appeared as part of the Belgian entry for The Eurovision Song Contest, performing to a global audience of 200 million.

Expect favourites including Nessun Dorma and Time To Say Goodbye mixed with showstoppers from Les Miserables and Phantom Of The Opera right through to Jersey Boys.

The Opera Boys headline The Core on Friday, November 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £19.50 before fees and can be booked by calling 01536 470470 or online at www.thecorecorby.com