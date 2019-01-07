Sweet Motown sounds are heading back to Northampton

How Sweet It Is – The Greatest Hits of Motown is heading back to Northampton this month.

The show has been attracting audiences for more than 18 years like no other touring Motown show.

Audiences will be able to enjoy some of the songs made famous by legendary acts including Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers, Edwin Starr and many more.

The Greatest Hits of Motown is at Royal & Derngate on Sunday, January 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £28 and can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

A booking charge of £3 applies for all transactions of £15 and over.

It does not apply to group bookings, members of the venue’s Friends scheme or disabled bookings.

Fees are per-transaction, not per-ticket.

For more details, visit www.howsweet.co.uk