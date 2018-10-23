Slamboree and Dutty Moonshine to headline Halloween spectacular

The Dutty Moonshine Big Band and Slamboree will be joining Madame Electrifie’s Discotech for The Night of the Living Dead at the Roadmender on Saturday.

The night promises to be a full-on zombie rave with plenty of beats, bass and shenanigans galore.

Slamboree has manifested itself in many guises over the years to form an anarchic pack of revolutionary performers and musicians that have poured their hearts, energy and pure insanity into a unique and extravagant stage experience.

The idea was hatched in the darkest crevices of the mind of multi-award-winning musician Mike Freear, who later joined forces with vocal powerhouse and linguistic snake charmer Kathika Rabbit.

Guided by the tantalising visuals of theatrical artistic director Lizzie West, Slamboree is a collective of multi-skilled, revolutionary performers and musicians that put "energy, passion and pure insanity" into their immersive stage shows.

They will be joining the Dutty Moonshine Big Band, a 14 piece jazz trained big band fronted by hip hop and grime MCs backed by a DJ and a producer.

The band is the brainchild of Michael Rack aka Dutty Moonshine, a successful DJ who has toured across the world with his take on 1930s music combined with dirty bass.

They will feature live drums and a seven-piece brass section courtesy of Temple Funk Collective, vocals from Hypeman Sage and Maria Laveau, DJ and production from DJ Binge, guest appearances from Howla on guitar and production and Chessi on Harp.

All of this mayhem is led by Dutty Moonshine himself, a charismatic ex-carny who grew up with jazz music at home and warehouse raves on the weekend.

Year in, year out they’re filling festival arenas and nightclubs with their action-packed, one-of-a-kind show.

There will also be music by Mini da Minx, Madame Electrifie, Suspect and Heedless, Betti.

Fancy dress is strongly encouraged. Tickets cost £18 in advance before fees.

Doors 10pm until 4am. For more details, visit www.theroadmender.com