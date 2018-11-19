Sinatra tribute show set for Northampton

Simply Sinatra will be celebrating the music of Ol’ Blue Eyes at Royal & Derngate next week.

Stepping into the shoes of Sinatra will be Matt Ford who will be joined by Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for an on-stage partnership not to be missed.

The pair, and special guest singers, will be joined by the London Concert Orchestra Show Band under the baton of Richard Balcombe.

All will be joined by ballroom dancers Emma and Chris Burrell.

As a true star of the stage and screen Sinatra’s life was lived in the media spotlight and his songs were delivered with an unmistakeable style and panache.

This concert will all the classic hits including Come Fly with Me, New York, New York, The Lady is a Tramp, Moon River and many more.

Simply Sinatra is on Friday, November 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £24.50 before fees and can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk