Northampton's Billy Lockett rounds off 'life-changing' ELO arena support shows with Irish gigs

Billy Lockett is due to play his final shows opening for Jeff Lynne’s ELO this week.

The Northampton singer songwriter has spent this month touring around some of the biggest arenas in the UK and Europe as tour support for Lynne’s band.

Billy has been joined by fellow Northampton native Alistair Wilkinson on drums and Leamington Spa guitarist Joe Dolman

The tour has included four nights at London’s O2 Arena, three nights at Arena Birmingham and two nights at the Manchester Arena as well as similar sized venues across mainland Europe.

This week, the tour heads to Dublin and Belfast for the final gigs.

Throughout the tour, Lockett has spent time after his set meeting hundreds of fans.

Speaking about the recent run of shows, Lockett said: “The tour has been pretty life-changing if I’m honest.

“My songs have started to chart in so many countries and my own UK tour next year is close to selling out already.

“It’s always hard to get people into something new but the fans have been so kind and welcoming to me.”

Lockett’s tour next year will see him play across Europe and the UK, including dates he had to postpone to tour with Jeff Lynne.

Numerous venues have already sold out, been upgraded to larger rooms or are close to selling.

Lockett was also recently featured in the London Evening Standard’s ‘Virtually Famous’ column.

His latest singles Fading Into Grey and My Only Soul were released earlier this year.

For more information, visit www.billylockett.com