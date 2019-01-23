Musicians to celebrate work of Django Reinhardt with three free gigs in Northants

John Wheatcroft and Martin Winning will be showcasing the music of the great Django Reinhardt at three free gigs across the county this weekend.

Guitarist Wheatcroft is one of the top exponents in the UK of genre often referred to as ‘gypsy Jazz'.

Clarinet playing Winning is one of the most highly regarded reed players in the UK with a host of credits to his name from Ray Charles to Tina Turner and from Van Morrison to John Martyn.

While his first instrument is clarinet, he’s best known for his work on tenor sax.

Both will be joined by Will Ballard on rhythm, Bill Coleman on bass and Andy Shaw on percussion.

Born in 1910 in Belgium, Django Reinhardt is regarded as one of greatest musicians of the 20th century and was among the first jazz performers to emerge from Europe.

The first gig is on Saturday, January 23 at The Pomfret Arms in Cotton End.

Music is from 3.30pm.

Music then moves to The Stage in Maidwell at 8pm.

The following day, the group play at The Dukes Arms in Woodford from 8pm.