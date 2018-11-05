Live On Mars to celebrate music of David Bowie in Northampton

The music of David Bowie will be celebrated in a show spanning the icon’s career next week.

Alex Thomas will be paying tribute to Bowie at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate in Live On Mars.

The show is back after a hugely successful 2017 tour with a multimedia event that incorporates a ight show and state-of-the-art visuals to recapture the excitement of Bowie’s legendary live concert performances.

It will feature tracks from 1969’s Space Oddity to 1983’s Let’s Dance and everything in between.

Authentic costumes are used to portray all the facets of David Bowie’s persona from the androgyny of Ziggy Stardust to the icy Station To Station and the new romanticism of Let’s Dance.

Alex Thomas has assembled a world class band to ensure that the songs are performed with the flair and panache that honours the legend David Bowie.

The show is interspersed with footage of Bowie in conversation and backstage and also period news video.

Live On Mars is on Monday, November 12 at 8pm.

Tickets cost £26.50 before fees and can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk